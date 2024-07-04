Weekend weather changeable as rain may give way to warmer weather on Sunday

Evening skies over central Tallinn, looking towards Pirita.
Evening skies over central Tallinn, looking towards Pirita. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Thursday's weather in Estonia is set to be dry in the morning, while in the afternoon and evening an east-west divide will emerge, with rain falling in the eastern half of the country only.

Temperatures will not be warm for the time of year and conditions will be somewhat changeable over the weekend, though Sunday alone is forecast to see much warmer temperatures.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning remained cloudy, though the showers were mostly confined to the west and northwest, and also the far northeast. Ambient temperatures were only just in double figures in some places.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Morning has dawned mostly dry, although a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out. The sun is peeping through the cloud cover on the north and west coasts, but inland it remains more overcast.

Light southerlies will gust up to 12 meters per second, again in coastal areas, and air temperatures are a not particularly warm 15-18 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Isolated showers are expected later on in the morning.

After lunch, a front will arrive in southeastern Estonia, moving northwards and reaching northern Estonia by evening, meaning showers will spread in that direction.

The border between the eastern rainy zone and the west, which will remain dry through the day, roughly follows a line through Paide and Viljandi. To the west of that line, including Tallinn, cloud will remain but with clear patches. Daytime temperatures of 19-21 degrees are forecast for the mainland, while it will be cooler – down to 17 degrees – on Hiiumaa.

The southerly breezes will continue, abating slightly in the evening.

Evening weather map, July 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Eastern Estonia is set for more showers in the evening, while only isolated showers may be seen in the west, and temperatures will be in the 16-18-degrees bracket.

Four-day weather outlook for Friday, July 5 to Monday, July 8, 2024. Source: ERR

As we head into the weekend, similar conditions will be seen. One rainy front will depart on both Friday and Saturday, only for another to arrive, but the weather will improve in the afternoons of both days.

The winds will pick up too, blowing from the southwest and making the modest temperatures – around 10 degrees at night and 16-17 degrees during the rainfall, 19-20 degrees during the drier periods – seem even more chilly by the standards of early July.

Some good news is reserved for Sunday, when a mini-heatwave of as high as 30 degrees is expected in the east, lower temperatures (up to 25 degrees in the west), though with accompanying humidity, this may bring heavy thunderstorms in places.

Into next week, if a high pressure area arrives, which it is too early to be sure of, there will be more summery weather than seen this week.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Paljak.

