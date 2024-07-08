Center Party's European elections costs came to over €43,000

The Center Party spent over €43,000 in its campaigning ahead of last month's European Parliament election, according to data from the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

By candidate, Jana Toom's campaign costs came to €15,022, of which €6,116 has been paid and €8,906 is yet to be paid.

Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart's costs were €14,415, according to ERJK data, of which €9,665 has been paid and €4,750 is outstanding.

Lauri Laats's costs came to €12,354; €7,781 has been paid and a further €4,573 is yet to be paid.

In total, Center's European elections costs were €43,401, of which nearly €20,000 is still to be paid.

Today, Monday, was the deadline by which parties running candidates at the European Parliament elections were required to file their report with the ERJK.

Former Tallinn mayor and current Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart won a seat at the June 9 election, but announced his intention to remain in domestic politics and stepped aside for the next candidate on the list – meaning Jana Toom returned as an MEP for a third term.

