Thursday's weather forecast to be warm, showers and thunderstorms later

Thursday in Estonia is set to start of dry on the mainland, but showers and thunderstorm cells are expected to move across the country in a west-to-east direction during the day.

Ambient temperatures are likely to be warm, up to 30 degrees in places, and conditions muggy, though this pattern of clear and dry spells interspersed with showers and storms is forecast to continue through the weekend.

Wednesday night was dry into Thursday morning, save for over the islands where rain and some thunder was seen.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Thursday, July 11, 2024. Source: ERR

This divide will continue this morning – dry on the mainland with showers on the islands, and skies are clearer in the east than in the west. Ambient temperatures are much warmer than Wednesday morning at a fairly uniform 19-21 degrees Celsius.

Before noon, the islands and western Estonia will experience heavier rain and thunderstorms, while eastern Estonia will have partly cloudy skies and remain mostly dry.

Daytime weather map, July 11, 2024. Source: ERR

In the afternoon, the rain clouds will also move into the central and northern parts of the mainland, including Tallinn.

Southeasterlies of 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second are expected, while temperatures will be warmest in the southeast – up to 30 degrees – where it will remain dry. Ambient temperatures in the high 20s are forecast, though along the island coasts and directly under rain clouds, air temperatures will be 20-21 degrees.

Evening weather map for Thursday, July 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Come the evening a new zone of rain and thunder is set to arrive from the Baltic, again mainly affecting the islands and western Estonia, while eastern Estonia will remain dry.

Winds will be predominantly from the southeast and east, with variable winds around the Gulf of Riga, and strong gusts in the areas affected by the thunderstorms.

Temperatures will reach up to 24 degrees Celsius in western Estonia and up to 28 degrees Celsius in eastern Estonia.

The thunderstorm cells will spread across the country overnight Thursday to Friday, and the rain will be heavy in places through the morning. After lunch, the showers will start to lift, starting in the west.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast at 16-21 degrees, Friday daytime temperatures at 20-26 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, July 12 to Monday, July 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday conversely will be mostly dry with occasional showers, but heavier rain will arrive on the islands by evening.

Nighttime temperatures will average 14 degrees Celsius, with daytime ambient temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius.

The rain is forecast to return Sunday, and to east by the evening.

Ambient temperatures Sunday daytime are forecast at 27 degrees, while the first workday of the new week is expected to be slightly cooler, but drier.

--

