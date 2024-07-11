Archaeological discovery partially halts reconstruction on Tallinn street

The discovery of human remains during road works on Tallinn's Kaarli puiestee in Kesklinn has temporarily halted construction. Archaeological investigations will now be carried out.

During the work on Kaarli puiestee near Roosikrantsi street, archaeologists from OÜ Arheox, conducting archaeological monitoring, discovered burials from the historical St Barbara Cemetery.  

After discovering human remains in front of the building at Kaarli puiestee 1, construction activities in the excavation area have been suspended.

Specialists have been called to assess the significance and extent of the find and to provide guidance on the next steps.

More detailed information regarding the resumption of work will be available after the archaeologists have completed their evaluation.

Construction activities in other excavation areas are permitted to continue under archaeological supervision until new potential burial sites, cultural layer of archaeological value or relics are discovered.

Editor: Helen Wright

