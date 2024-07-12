Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

A film shoot in Tallinn will create short-term traffic stoppages on Sunday (July 14) morning and next week. Public transport will also be affected.

There will be short-term traffic stoppages of up to three minutes on Sunday morning on Laagna tee, Veskiposti tänav, and at the Haabersti roundabout.

On Tuesday (July 16) evening, there will be stoppages on Pirita tee.

Company Local OÜ will be conducting film shoots in Tallinn, causing traffic (including vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians) to be halted for up to three minutes at the aforementioned locations. Normal traffic will resume immediately after each stoppage.

Filming at any given location will not exceed three hours.

The planned filming schedule is as follows:

Laagna tee: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Veskiposti tänav: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Haabersti roundabout: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pirita tee: Tuesday, July 16, from 8:00 p.m. to midnight

These temporary traffic stoppages will also affect bus routes:

Laagna tee: buses No. 9, 31, 42, 46, 67, 39

Veskiposti tänav: bus No.16

Haabersti roundabout: buses No. 4, 8, 21, 21B, 37, 41, 41B, 42, 46, 47

Pirita tee: buses No.1, 5, 8, 34, 38

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!