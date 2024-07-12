Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

News
Laagna tee
Laagna tee Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A film shoot in Tallinn will create short-term traffic stoppages on Sunday (July 14) morning and next week. Public transport will also be affected.

 There will be short-term traffic stoppages of up to three minutes on Sunday morning on Laagna tee, Veskiposti tänav, and at the Haabersti roundabout.

On Tuesday (July 16) evening, there will be stoppages on Pirita tee.

Company Local OÜ will be conducting film shoots in Tallinn, causing traffic (including vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians) to be halted for up to three minutes at the aforementioned locations. Normal traffic will resume immediately after each stoppage.

Filming at any given location will not exceed three hours.

The planned filming schedule is as follows:

 Laagna tee: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Veskiposti tänav: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Haabersti roundabout: Sunday, July 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pirita tee: Tuesday, July 16, from 8:00 p.m. to midnight

These temporary traffic stoppages will also affect bus routes: 

Laagna tee: buses No. 9, 31, 42, 46, 67, 39

Veskiposti tänav: bus No.16

Haabersti roundabout: buses No. 4, 8, 21, 21B, 37, 41, 41B, 42, 46, 47

Pirita tee: buses No.1, 5, 8, 34, 38

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

17:32

Coalition to support construction of rental properties in rural areas

15:55

Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav partially reopens to traffic

15:25

EDF colonel: Russia attacking Ukraine across front without major success

14:57

Human Rights Center appealing 'From the River to the Sea' protest slogan fine

14:29

Kalev taste defeat in first leg of Conference League tie against FC Urartu

14:06

Estonia to repair Ikla border crossing in 2026

13:25

Political parties must pay SALK over €90,000

12:45

All to play for in Pärnu after Paide earn narrow victory against Bala Town

12:03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.07

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.07

Report: Estonia spends too much on 'luxurious' school buildings

11.07

Delfi: Estonia among worst in Europe for data speeds, prices

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

11.07

Port of Tallinn's Old City Harbor major redevelopment work starting soon

12:03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

11:34

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo