Sunday in Estonia rainy, drier from the evening and for next few days

A low pressure area has moved from the Baltic and southern Scandinavia to reach Estonia, bringing rain and a chance of thunder.

However, this low will move on through the course of the day and be replaced by a high pressure zone from the south, bringing drier conditions through to Wednesday.

Saturday night was mostly wet with storms in the south, and quite strong easterlies.

Weather map for the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning brings drier but overcast conditions and ligher winds, now blowing from the southwest and southeast, in gusts up to 13 meters per second on the coasts.

Ambient temperatures are 17-19 degrees Celsius, while showers will still be experienced in the morning in the northeast and also over Saaremaa.

Weather map for Estonia, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Source: ERR

The daytime is set to remain overcast with the sun only peeping through on occasion. The showers will return nationwide, though ti will be warmer in the east and south (21-25 degrees) than on the islands (19 degrees). Ambient temperatures in Tallinn and the northwest will be 20-21 degrees. Southeasterlies of 2-10 meters per second and in gusts up to 15 meters per second are forecast.

Evening weather in Estonia, July 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Sunday evening brings drier conditions once again and clearer skies too, particularly in the west. Light southwesterly breezes remain, and temperatures will be 19-23 degrees.

The new work week will begin with part-cloudy conditions and the occasional shower, intensifying overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, when thunderstorms are forecast.

Thursday will be clearer and drier, however.

Average daytime temperatures are forecast to rise from 23 degrees Monday to 25 degrees mid-week, falling slightly to 22 degrees on the Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will similarly peak overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, at 18 degrees, and be 14-15 degrees on average either side of Wednesday.

Four-day weather outlook, Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18, 2024. Source: ERR

--

