Riigikogu votes Toomas Kivimäe, Arvo Aller new deputy speakers

The Riigikogu has elected Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Arvo Aller (EKRE) as deputy speakers.

Kivimägi is returning to the role, while Aller is new to it; Monday's vote, at a Riigikogu session held on an extraordinary basis, was triggered by Jüri Ratas (Isamaa) taking up the European Parliament seat he won last month.

Ratas had been deputy speaker up to that point.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) convened Monday's extraordinary session also to debate the bill on a proposed car tax which had been returned to parliament unsigned by President Alar Karis.

Kivimägi received 58 votes and will continue as the first deputy Riigikogu speaker, while Aller, a former rural affairs minister, picked up 20 votes and will be second deputy speaker.

Riigikogu Deputy Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Isamaa had nominated Urmas Reinsalu as its candidate for deputy speaker; the 17 votes he attained were not enough to get elected.

A total of 96 Riigikogu MPs at the 101-seat chamber voted.

One ballot was left blank and therefore declared invalid.

--

