Gallery: Syrian's Omar Souleyman headlines at Tallinn Colors festival

Omar Souleyman performing at Paavli Culture Factory as part of Tallinn Colors on Saturday. July 13, 2024.
Over the weekend, Paavli Cultural Factory hosted the global music, culture and food festival Tallinn Colors, and headlining Saturday night was Syrian alternative music legend Omar Souleyman.

Omar Souleyman, who has collaborated with the likes of Björk and Four Tet, began his career as a wedding singer in 1994. After civil war broke out in his native Syria, the singer moved to Turkey. Produced by Four Tet, he released his first studio album, "Wenu Wenu," in 2013.

His latest album, "Erbil," was released this year.

Saturday's performance at the inaugural Tallinn Colors festival wasn't his first in Estonia, however; he had previously played a show at Tallinn's Rock Cafe in 2014.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

