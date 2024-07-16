Weather in Estonia to remain fairly warm and dry for rest of the week

Weather conditions in Estonia are set to be clearer and drier in the next few days, and to remain warm, even as occasional showers are expected.

Monday night into Tuesday morning saw patches of showers in places and was mostly cloudy.

Morning weather map of Estonia, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions have prevailed after dawn, with the showers confined to the northeast and clearer skies around Tallinn and other parts of the north coast, and also on the shores of Peipsi järv. Southeasterlies of 2-7 meters per second, with coastal gusts up to 10 meters per second, are also expected. Ambient temperatures are 18-21 degrees Tuesday morning.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day on Tuesday, the skies will be much clearer in the west, center and around Peipsi järv, than on the north coast, where showers are forecast, and also over Saaremaa. Easterlies breezes will take the edge of the daytime temperatures of 25-28 degrees on the mainland, while it will be cooler on the islands.

Evening weather, July 16, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday evening will be much clearer and drier nationwide, and the breezes will have died down.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, July 17 to Saturday, July 20, 2024. Source: ERR

Mean temperatures overnight Tuesday to Wednesday are forecast at 17 degrees.

Wednesday morning will bring heavy rain to western Estonia, moving slowly in an eastwards direction throughout the day. The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in many areas.

The showers are set to continue in places through to the weekend, though there will be an absence of thunderstorms and skies will be mostly clear.

Average daytime temperatures remain around 22 degrees; 14 degrees at night.

Friday and Saturday will bring more showers, with moderately warmer temperatures.

--

