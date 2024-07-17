Estonia introduces EU ban on vehicles with Belarusian license plates

Cars with Belarusian license plates can no longer enter the European Union including through Estonia's border crossing points.

On July 1, the European Union ramped up sanctions imposed on Belarus to limit the regime's ability to participate in Russia's aggression against Ukraine and reduce sanction circumvention.

This means that entry through Estonian border crossing points is denied to vehicles bearing Belarusian license plates regardless of the basis on which its owner or user is staying in Estonia or the European Union.

In a limited number of cases the member state can allow exceptions, and the ban does not apply in humanitarian cases and on diplomatic license plates.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) supports the ban saying it is the right thing to do because the Belarusian regime is directly contributing to and supporting Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Latvia and Lithuania are implementing a similar ban.

"When applied jointly, restrictions are more effective and this way we can raise the cost the Belarusian regime bears for contributing to aggression, and prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia," Tsahkna said.

He said, despite the ban, Estonia would continue to support Belarusian citizens who are forced to leave their country due to repressions.

A vehicle bearing Belarusian license plates that has entered Estonia must be registered in line with the Road Traffic Act within 5 or 12 days depending on circumstances. Additionally, the vehicle must be declared to the customs within six months and it is compulsory to pay import fees or apply for a tax exemption.

More detailed information on customs documentation is available on the Tax and Customs Board website www.emta.ee and information on registration is available on the website of the Transport Administration www. transpordiamet.ee.

If the vehicle has not been registered within the required time period, it is removed from traffic and the owner is fined. The vehicle is allowed to re-enter traffic once it meets all requirements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!