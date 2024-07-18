Weather somewhat cooler, drier heading into the weekend

Following the relatively warm temperatures with some rain, as we head into the weekend both will recede a little – in other words it will be a fraction cooler, but with more sporadic showers too.

Thursday night remained quite warm, up to 17 degrees Celsius, dry and cloudy, with southwesterly breezes.

Morning weather map, morning of Thursday, July 18, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning brings a slight clearing in the skies in many places, but also a few showers in the areas around Haapsalu and around Pärnu. The southwestlies remain, in gusts up to 12 meters per second on the west coast, and ambient temperatures are a fairly uniform 17-19 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Thursday, July 18, 2024. Source: ERR

The daytime will bring a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with some areas experiencing showers again, primarily on the mainland, and less so on the islands.

The (south)westerlies remain and will intensify slightly, at 4 to 10 meters per second, gusting up to 14 meters per second.

Temperatures will warm up a little, 19 to 22 primarily, with a daytime high of 24 degrees forecast.

The southern two-thirds of the country is set for clear skies daytime, while cloud will follow a band from Hiiumaa, and across Lääne, Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, hugging coastal zones.

Evening weather map, July 18, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening will bring clear skies, though allong the north and northwest coast more cloud and the occasional shower is forecast.

Southwesterlies of 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 13 meters per second on the west coast, accompany ambient temperatures slightly warmer in the north and west (21-22 degrees) than in the west, southwest and center (19-10 degrees).

Showers, mainly during the day, are set to continue over the weekend; on Friday, these will be accompanied again by quite strong winds, from the west and southwest.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, July 19 to Monday, July 22. Source: ERR

The average daytime temperatures will remain around 22-23 degrees, and in the 14-16-degree range at night.

On Saturday and Sunday the bulk of the rain will be in eastern and southern Estonia.

