Weather somewhat cooler, drier heading into the weekend
Following the relatively warm temperatures with some rain, as we head into the weekend both will recede a little – in other words it will be a fraction cooler, but with more sporadic showers too.
Thursday night remained quite warm, up to 17 degrees Celsius, dry and cloudy, with southwesterly breezes.
The morning brings a slight clearing in the skies in many places, but also a few showers in the areas around Haapsalu and around Pärnu. The southwestlies remain, in gusts up to 12 meters per second on the west coast, and ambient temperatures are a fairly uniform 17-19 degrees Celsius.
The daytime will bring a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with some areas experiencing showers again, primarily on the mainland, and less so on the islands.
The (south)westerlies remain and will intensify slightly, at 4 to 10 meters per second, gusting up to 14 meters per second.
Temperatures will warm up a little, 19 to 22 primarily, with a daytime high of 24 degrees forecast.
The southern two-thirds of the country is set for clear skies daytime, while cloud will follow a band from Hiiumaa, and across Lääne, Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, hugging coastal zones.
The evening will bring clear skies, though allong the north and northwest coast more cloud and the occasional shower is forecast.
Southwesterlies of 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 13 meters per second on the west coast, accompany ambient temperatures slightly warmer in the north and west (21-22 degrees) than in the west, southwest and center (19-10 degrees).
Showers, mainly during the day, are set to continue over the weekend; on Friday, these will be accompanied again by quite strong winds, from the west and southwest.
The average daytime temperatures will remain around 22-23 degrees, and in the 14-16-degree range at night.
On Saturday and Sunday the bulk of the rain will be in eastern and southern Estonia.
--
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael
Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Paljak.