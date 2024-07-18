Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

Tallinn is prepared to open three cooling centers across the capital as part of a new pilot project. The city is also developing an emergency plan to address extreme heat conditions.

The centers will be ready from July 29 at Kaja Cultural Center (Mustamäe), Salme Cultural Center (Kalamaja), and Tondiraba Ice Hall (Lasnamäe) to help people cope with extreme heat.

"A cooling center provides a comfortable space with a temperature around 22°C, accessible to everyone, offering free drinking water, seating, and, where possible, lounging areas. These centers are open to all but are primarily designed for the elderly and socially vulnerable individuals who may be at greater risk during extreme heat," Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said.

He highlighted that this year's initiative is a pilot project that will inform the city's emergency response plan and the organization of cooling centers in the future.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"Considering potential future scenarios and the increasingly frequent heatwaves affecting Estonia and Tallinn, we already now need to assess the associated risks and be prepared to offer relief and coping strategies for residents," Ossinovski noted.

In many countries, schools and municipal facilities are used as cooling centers, but in Estonia, most of these buildings lack air conditioning. In the future, they will be fitted with such systems to allow the cooling centers' network to be expanded, the mayor said.

The Environment Agency's warnings for hazardous weather conditions are based on three levels of danger. So far, only the first and second levels have been implemented in Estonia.

The Tallinn Municipal Police Department is responsible for crisis management, risk analysis, and emergency response planning for the city. As part of this responsibility, the department is developing an emergency plan specifically for extreme heat in collaboration with other city departments.

Aivar Toompere

Aivar Toompere, head of the Tallinn Municipal Police Department, said the city has the readiness and competence to manage crises, with the municipal police department leading in such situations.

"We have experience with various crises and plan development, and now we are adding a crisis plan and action plan for exceptionally hot weather. During a heatwave, it is crucial to protect yourself and your loved ones. In our climate, temperatures above 25°C increase the risk of heatstroke, so at this time everyone should be careful and also take notice of fellow citizens when walking around in public spaces, and call for help if necessary," said Toompere.

Weather warnings are issued by the Environment Agency here.

--

