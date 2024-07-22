New week to be warm but with frequent showers

The weather in Estonia on Monday is to be warm with temperatures in the mid-twenties Celsius, but with scattered showers. Similar conditions are set for the rest of the work-week.

Sunday night into Monday morning was cloudy but mostly dry and with light breezes.

Morning's weather in Estonia, Monday, July 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has on the north coast and in the northeastern and central interior dawned cloudy, and misty in places, while the west remains clear this morning. Ambient temperatures are 18-20 degrees Celsius and there are only very light easterlies. There is a chance of patchy showers in the northeast.

Daytime weather map, Monday, July 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover will intensify during the day, and sporadic showers are set for the eastern half of the country. The easterlies will gust up to 11 meters per second on the northwest coast, while temperatures on the islands, at 22 degrees, will be slightly cooler than those on the mainland (24-25 degrees).

Evening weather for July 22. Source: ERR

As evening arrives, the clouds will clear and it will be dry, with ambient temperatures of 21-24 degrees. The light easterlies will remain.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain fairly clear with no significant precipitation, though there will be scattered cloud Tuesday and a chance of thunder. Nighttime temperatures an be as high as 19 degrees on the coasts, and will range from 21 to 28 degrees daytime.

Wednesday will bring showers and thunderstorms in many places

The rain will be more sporadic on Thursday and Friday, than on Tuesday and Wednesday. Average temperatures are forecast at a fairly uniform 26-27 degrees (daytime) and 15-16 degrees (evenings).

--

