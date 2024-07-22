New week to be warm but with frequent showers

News
Scattered showers are expected in the days ahead, but it will mostly remain quite warm.
Scattered showers are expected in the days ahead, but it will mostly remain quite warm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The weather in Estonia on Monday is to be warm with temperatures in the mid-twenties Celsius, but with scattered showers. Similar conditions are set for the rest of the work-week.

Sunday night into Monday morning was cloudy but mostly dry and with light breezes.

Morning's weather in Estonia, Monday, July 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has on the north coast and in the northeastern and central interior dawned cloudy, and misty in places, while the west remains clear this morning. Ambient temperatures are 18-20 degrees Celsius and there are only very light easterlies. There is a chance of patchy showers in the northeast.

Daytime weather map, Monday, July 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover will intensify during the day, and sporadic showers are set for the eastern half of the country. The easterlies will gust up to 11 meters per second on the northwest coast, while temperatures on the islands, at 22 degrees, will be slightly cooler than those on the mainland (24-25 degrees).

Evening weather for July 22. Source: ERR

As evening arrives, the clouds will clear and it will be dry, with ambient temperatures of 21-24 degrees. The light easterlies will remain.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain fairly clear with no significant precipitation, though there will be scattered cloud Tuesday and a chance of thunder. Nighttime temperatures an be as high as 19 degrees on the coasts, and will range from 21 to 28 degrees daytime.

Wednesday will bring showers and thunderstorms in many places

The rain will be more sporadic on Thursday and Friday, than on Tuesday and Wednesday. Average temperatures are forecast at a fairly uniform 26-27 degrees (daytime) and 15-16 degrees (evenings).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Ele Pedassaar.

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Õilme Võro's Joensuu win nullified by excessive tail winds

11:26

Henri Apri takes pole vault joint silver in U-18 Slovakia championships

11:16

Minister candidates to appear before Riigkogu committees before taking office

10:37

Ewert and The Two Dragons announce break-up

09:54

Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

09:22

Statistics: Industrial output producer price index down 0.5 percent on year

08:28

Incoming infrastructure minister: Main challenge to stem fall in road funding

08:06

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar turns things around to win major in Finland

08:01

Andreas Kaju: Biden's stepping down also step into unknown

07:54

Ott Tänak works his way up to third place in WRC Rally Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

21.07

Bank chief economist: New tax increases will hit low wage earners harder Updated

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

21.07

Parempoolsed chair: Corporate income tax a very bad message to the economy

21.07

Vladimir Svet named Estonia's next minister of infrastructure

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo