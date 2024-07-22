Evald Okas Museum reopens in Haapsalu

The museum dedicated to Estonian artist Evald Okas' life and work reopened in Haapsalu this weekend after a two-year renovation. The gallery can now operate all-year round.

The renovation of the dilapidated 19th-century museum cost more than €1 million. The funding came from grants, institutions, companies, and individuals.

"The building has been given a new skeleton, all the technical communications have been modernized, and heating is finally in the building. It is a case of rebuilding or rebuilding a house. A metal frame has been put in throughout the house, the walls have been rebuilt, reinforced, not to mention the exterior of the house," said Evald Okas Museum board member Üla Koppel.

On Saturday (July 20) evening, the re-opening ceremony was held and two exhibitions were opened. The displays are on both the first and second floors.

"You can see Evald Okas' multifaceted work. On the first floor we have an exhibition curated by Mai Levin. Here you can see works from the Estonian Art Museum and the Tartu Art Museum. On the second floor, we have a permanent exhibition from the Evald Okas Museum's own collections. There are timelines from his youth right up to the end of his life," said Mara Ljutjuk, Okas' granddaughter.

A new heating system now allows the museum to operate throughout the year.

"But in a different rhythm. In the summer, the resort town rhythm, as we have always had, in the autumn on weekends, and in the winter by arrangement. At other times, the building will host different events and concerts, you can certainly rent rooms and hold different courses. We would certainly like to offer the local community a meeting place every other month, where there is a cultural event and you can tell stories," said Ljutjuk.

