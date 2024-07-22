Evald Okas Museum reopens in Haapsalu

News
Evald Okas Museum opens in Haapsalu.
Open gallery
25 photos
News

The museum dedicated to Estonian artist Evald Okas' life and work reopened in Haapsalu this weekend after a two-year renovation. The gallery can now operate all-year round.

The renovation of the dilapidated 19th-century museum cost more than €1 million. The funding came from grants, institutions, companies, and individuals.

"The building has been given a new skeleton, all the technical communications have been modernized, and heating is finally in the building. It is a case of rebuilding or rebuilding a house. A metal frame has been put in throughout the house, the walls have been rebuilt, reinforced, not to mention the exterior of the house," said Evald Okas Museum board member Üla Koppel.

On Saturday (July 20) evening, the re-opening ceremony was held and two exhibitions were opened. The displays are on both the first and second floors.

"You can see Evald Okas' multifaceted work. On the first floor we have an exhibition curated by Mai Levin. Here you can see works from the Estonian Art Museum and the Tartu Art Museum. On the second floor, we have a permanent exhibition from the Evald Okas Museum's own collections. There are timelines from his youth right up to the end of his life," said Mara Ljutjuk, Okas' granddaughter.

A new heating system now allows the museum to operate throughout the year.

"But in a different rhythm. In the summer, the resort town rhythm, as we have always had, in the autumn on weekends, and in the winter by arrangement. At other times, the building will host different events and concerts, you can certainly rent rooms and hold different courses. We would certainly like to offer the local community a meeting place every other month, where there is a cultural event and you can tell stories," said Ljutjuk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Vabamu announces new museum head

18:25

Academic year to start on Sunday this year

17:50

Naiskodukaitse holds annual crisis preparedness course

17:18

This year's bear cull set at 94 animals in Estonia

17:01

Gallery: President Karis appoints Kristen Michal's coalition to office

16:46

Estonia's new government: Who's who

16:21

Karl Lembit Laane: Gradual shift toward paid higher education

15:56

Estonia's border guard to get anti-tank weapon systems to counter hybrid threats

15:22

Veiko Karu: We're incentivizing EVs but aren't training mechanics

14:56

Gallery: President Alar Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

21.07

Bank chief economist: New tax increases will hit low wage earners harder Updated

21.07

Vladimir Svet named Estonia's next minister of infrastructure

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

16:46

Estonia's new government: Who's who

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo