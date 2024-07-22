Academic year to start on Sunday this year

The new school year will start on September 1 this year, as tradition dictates, despite being a Sunday, the Ministry of Education and Research confirmed.

Traditionally, Estonian schools start the school year with an opening ceremony on September 1.

Elo Eesmäe, communications advisor at the ministry, confirmed that most Estonian schools will start their academic year on the first day of the month.

"Some private and international schools also start the school year a week earlier. Schools have the option to choose their first day of school, but should ensure that there are at least 175 days of lessons in total per term," ​​added Eesmäe.

Changes this coming year include an updated national curriculum for general education schools, which had an implementation deadline of September 1, 2024.

"Among the major changes, it will make the theory part of the national defense course compulsory for schools and oblige them to offer at least two options for learning the B foreign language," explained Eesmäe.

Additionally, from September of this year, the transition to Estonian-language education in kindergartens and 1st and 4th grades will begin, which lasts until 2030.

Eesmäe said the goal of the transition is to provide all children with high-quality education in Estonian, to create uniform opportunities in the labor market, and to increase the cohesion of society.

"Although security concerns are not the reason for the current decisions, the need for transition has been discussed for 30 years," she noted.

