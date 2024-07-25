Thursday's weather to include more showers, thunderstorms

Thursday in Estonia will remain warm but with rain and thunderstorms in places, mostly over the western mainland. The coming days will see similar conditions, though it is forecast to get cooler starting from the weekend.

Thursday night brought showers in the west and northwest as well as some mist and fog, while patches of showers are to be found in the same region this morning. The east is slightly clearer.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Thursday, July 25, 2024. Source: ERR

Winds will remain light and variable in the morning, and temperatures are to range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map. Source: ERR

During the day, western Estonia will see intensified cloud cover, along with showers and thunderstorms again, west of a line roughly running from Rakvere to Tartu, though the islands will experience lighter showers.

While winds will be light daytime too, in the immediate vicinity of thunderstorms, gusts may exceed 15 meters per second.

In the east, there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a lower chance of rain.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius, but coastal areas and areas directly under rain clouds to experience temperatures around 21 degrees.

Evening weather map, July 25, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, cloud cover will thicken in the west, but will be sparser in the east. Scattered showers will remain in the north and center, and thunder may return in the Tallinn area. Again, winds will remain light, and ambient temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius are expected.

Overnight Thursday into Friday will bring further showers in places, and these are forecast to spread nationwide daytime, again with thunderstorms on the mainland.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, July 26 to Monday, July 29, 2024. Source: ERR

On Saturday, the influence of an arriving high-pressure system will mean fewer showers, particularly during the day.

More rain is forecast for Sunday, however, and the showers are to continue into the beginning of the new week.

Daytime temperatures will start to decline from an average of 25 degrees today, Friday, to 20 degrees on Monday, as strengthening westerlies bring cooler air.

Nighttime temperatures will be more uniform over the same period, and will hover around the 15 degrees Celsius-mark.

