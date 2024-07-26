Scattered showers and chance of thunder remain on Friday

Friday and the weekend will see scattered showers and cloud cover interspersed with clearer periods, though the chance of thunderstorms remains, particularly in the east of the country.

Similar conditions will prevail into the new week.

A level one weather warning was issued Thursday afternoon ahead of predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain, but overnight Thursday into Friday was drier, though mostly cloudy.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Friday, July 26, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned cloudy and with fog and isolated showers. Winds remain light, and temperatures are rising to between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius as the morning wears on.

Daytime weather, Friday, July 26, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day there will be variable cloudiness, with widespread rain and thunderstorms, principally in the east and center of the country. There is even a chance of hail in some areas.

The likelihood of rain is lower on the islands and the westernmost side of the mainland.

Westerlies of 2 to 8 meters per second, in gusts up to 11 meters per second rising to over 15 meters per second during thunderstorms, are expected.

Ambient temperatures of 27 to 28 degrees in the east and center will be warmer than in the west (24-25 degrees), while the coasts and islands, and areas directly under rain cloud, are set to be even cooler, at around 21 degrees.

Evening weather in Estonia, July 26, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, the showers and thunderstorms will move eastwards and southwards, while the west will be clearer, particularly around Tallinn and points west of there, along the north coast.

Winds will remain light, though again with gusts in those areas still affected by thunderstorms – which by that time will be confined to the shores of Peipsi järv. The evening's ambient temperatures are forecast to range from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Source: ERR

Over the weekend and into the new week, the chances of showers and thunderstorms will persist, however.

Saturday will still be a little volatile, with average ambient temperatures of 24 degrees. On Sunday, the rainfall will be more stable, spreading from the Gulf of Riga area towards the north-northeast, but the average temperature will be 22 degrees, dropping to 20 degrees on Monday.

Nighttime average temperatures are forecast to range from 14 to 16 degrees.

