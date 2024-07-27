Weekend weather in Estonia to remain warm and humid

A high-pressure ridge is approaching Estonia from the south today, Saturday, and it will meet with a low-pressure system coming from the north and west Sunday, meaning warm and humid conditions, often suitable for the seeding of thunderstorms, will remain over the next few days.

An active occlusion will form during Sunday afternoon, bringing increased winds, cloud cover, rain, and thunderstorms.

Friday night on the other hand was cloudy but mostly dry.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning dawned with clearer skies in the east. Some fog has persisted, and scattered showers are expected in some areas. In the north and west. Morning temperatures range from 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, cloud cover will be variable While rain showers will be isolated in western Estonia, central and eastern Estonia are likely to experience more frequent showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Southwesterlies of 2 to 8 meters per second will gust up to 11 meters per second on the coasts, and ambient daytime temperatures will range from 21 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Evening's weather, July 27, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening will be a little cloudy but the sun will shine through in a lot of places. Showers are likely in the northeast still and also on the west coast, but the rest of the country will be dry.

Wind speeds and directions will be the same as those seen day time, and the temperature will range from 20 to 23 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, July 28 to Wednesday, July 31. Source: ERR

Sunday and into the start of the new work week will see mostly cloudy skies still, with rain, while there is a chance of thunderstorms on the Sunday.

While the cloud cover may begin to clear on Tuesday, scattered showers are forecast to continue through to mid-week.

The summer heat is to thin away also as we approach August, and average temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday will fall to 19 degrees on the Monday, though on Tuesday and Wednesday the figures will rise back to 22 again on average.

At night, temperatures will average 14-15 degrees.

