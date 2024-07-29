4 Riigikogu committees elect leaders

New leaders were elected for four Riigikogu committees on Monday to replace MPs elected to the government.

The Rural Affairs Committee re-elected Urmas Kruuse (Reform) as chairman and Siim Pohlak (EKRE) as vice chairman.

Madis Timpson (Reform) is the new chairman of the Social Affairs Committee and Riina Solman (Isamaa) continues as deputy chairman.

Maris Lauri (Reform) was elected as chairman of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee, and Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) will continue as the committee's deputy chairman.

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) continues as the chairman of the State Budget Control Select Committee, and Mart Võrklaev (Reform) was elected as vice chairman.

--

