Lauri Läänemets, Kristen Michel, and Margus Tsahkna.
Lauri Läänemets, Kristen Michel, and Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) signed off on SDE and Eesti 200 chairmen taking their summer vacations after the government was sworn in last week.

SDE chair and Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets is on vacation from July 26 to August 15; Eesti 200 leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna from July 29 to August 11.

Education minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) are also away.

During the summer, government sessions continue and ministers who are on vacation are replaced by others. Ministers are also normally contactable during this time.

Leave is granted by order of the prime minister. Michal is currently still at work.

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Party leaders take summer vacations

