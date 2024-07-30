President's office secretary general resigns

The secretary general of the president's office long-time diplomat Peep Jahilo will return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after almost three years at Kadriorg.

"I am grateful to Peep Jahilo for agreeing to come to Kadriorg for a few years in autumn 2021, where he took good care of the President's Office, and I knew from our agreement that sooner or later he would return to his roots. Now, alas, that time has come," President Alar Karis said.

Jahilo has served as Estonia's ambassador to the Netherlands, Greece and Oslo and held several other high positions in the ministry.

