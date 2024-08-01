Watch: Tartu 2024 Summer Celebration

The event kicks off at 10 p.m. with the concert performance "The Arts of Survival at the Crossroad" by Tanel Jonas and Laura Võigemast. The musical director is Siim Aimla and the movement director is Rauno Zubko.

The celebration continues with a concert by Winny Puhh, the wildest band in Southern Estonia, promising plenty of surprises. The band celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Other performers include:

• Liisi Koikson

• Nele-Liis Vaiksoo

• Märt Avandi

• Ott Sepp

• Ollie

• Heidy Tamme

• Peeter Volkonski

• Priit Volmer

• Rosanna Säälik

• Sissi

• Tartu Academic Male Choir

• Shat​​é Dance School

• Janika Gymnastics Club

• Leigarid Tartu Group

• Tähtvere Dance Centre dancers

