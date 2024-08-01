Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

The government decided to extradite Estonian citizen Andrei Ševljakov to the USA who is charged with supplying electronics to Russia, Justice and Digital Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said on Thursday.

"We have had a treaty with the United States of America since November 8, 1923, that we will extradite serious criminals to each other if the other country requests it. And now that all the court decisions in this direction have been enforced, we in the government have decided to do this," Pakosta said.

"It is up to Andrei Ševljakov to decide whether or not to appeal the government's decision to the administrative court. He still has that option," he added.

Last year, ERR reported that the U.S. Department of Justice claims Ševljakov procured sensitive electronics on behalf of the Russian government for over a decade. The DOJ said that if convicted, Ševljakov could be looking at 20 years in prison.

Ševljakov was arrested on March 28, 2023 by the FBI and Estonia's Internal Security Services (ISS).

In 2012, Ševljakov was listed as a person whose actions pose a threat to U.S. national security in 2012 by the U.S. authorities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!