Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

News
ISS annual review 2023-2024.
ISS annual review 2023-2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The government decided to extradite Estonian citizen Andrei Ševljakov to the USA who is charged with supplying electronics to Russia, Justice and Digital Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said on Thursday.

"We have had a treaty with the United States of America since November 8, 1923, that we will extradite serious criminals to each other if the other country requests it. And now that all the court decisions in this direction have been enforced, we in the government have decided to do this," Pakosta said.

"It is up to Andrei Ševljakov to decide whether or not to appeal the government's decision to the administrative court. He still has that option," he added.

Last year, ERR reported that the U.S. Department of Justice claims Ševljakov procured sensitive electronics on behalf of the Russian government for over a decade. The DOJ said that if convicted, Ševljakov could be looking at 20 years in prison.

Ševljakov was arrested on March 28, 2023 by the FBI and Estonia's Internal Security Services (ISS).

In 2012, Ševljakov was listed as a person whose actions pose a threat to U.S. national security in 2012 by the U.S. authorities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

tartu 2024

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:52

Raul Eamets: We have the space to cut bureaucracy, if we really want to

17:18

Nordica fails to submit annual report by deadline

16:57

EDF announces new division commander

16:34

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

16:23

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

15:38

Eesti Energia's net profits more than double on year to Q2 2024

15:00

Gallery: Robin Nõgisto's 'Portable Mystic Windows' opens in Paris

14:58

Just Transition Fund paying for axe throwing and sauna festivals in Estonia

14:51

Archer Reena Pärnat out of Paris Olympics by just millimeters

14:44

Ott Tänak seventh in Rally Finland initial shakedown run

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.07

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

10:56

Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

31.07

Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

09:15

Hundreds of travelers still crossing Narva border every day

31.07

Euribor falls to 15-month low, impact on Estonian households only moderate

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo