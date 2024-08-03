Scattered showers forecast for the weekend in Estonia

Rain clouds.
Rain clouds. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Karl Laius
The weekend's weather is to be made up mainly of intermittent showers interspersed with some clearer periods, and fairly warm daytime temperatures.

Saturday night brought scattered showers but was mostly calm and relatively warm (up to 17 degrees Celsius).

Morning weather map in Estonia, Saturday, August 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning is cloudy, interspersed with plenty of clear spells, and scattered showers mostly along the north coast are expected. Ambient temperatures are in the 15-17 degree-range.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, August 3, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions will be seen daytime, though the westerly winds will pick up a little, and showers will spread nationwide. Thunderstorms may be experienced in the east of the country.

Evening weather, August 3, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening it will get clearer again, with the showers confined mostly to the far southeast and the area around Tallinn. Western Estonia will be a little clearer than the rest of the country, and ambient temperatures will remain warm, at 17-19 degrees. Breezes will only be light.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Fairly consistent weather conditions are forecast for the rest of the weekend and into the new week, with daytime temperatures rising slightly on average from 20 degrees on Sunday, to 22 degrees on Wednesday. Evening temperatures will be around 11-12 degrees, and the scattered showers will remain.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nae

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

