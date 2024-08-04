Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

Customers at a Pärnu cafe in June 2024. Picture is illustrative.
Customers at a Pärnu cafe in June 2024. Picture is illustrative. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
Cafes and restaurants in Estonia's summer capital say they are seeing a better than expected summer, but price rises have made customers change their behavior – for both better and worse.

Walking around Pärnu in the summer, it seems that eateries are full of people, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

Anna Huimerind, manager of Supelsaksad cafe, said spring forecasts suggesting a bad summer have not come true.

"We haven't seen any difference from previous summers, which is very positive, of course, turnover is higher, although we have also increased prices," she said, but added the pressure to raise prices is concerning.

"The essence of the current problem is that wages have gone up, taxes are so high. I can put a price of €7.50 or €8.50 on a cake /.../ but I cannot go on infinitely charging people this price increase because a cake should not cost €7.50," she said.

Jürgen Lip, the head chef of the Rööm cafe-restaurant, said there have been fewer foreigners this summer, but more domestic tourists. The number of meals sold is higher than in 2023, but customers' behavior has changed.

"Three-course dinners are definitely gone. There are also quite a few cases where dishes are shared and instead of champagne you buy a Cremanti," said Lip.

However, Georgian restaurant Kolhethi and cafe Kastrul have seen fewer Estonians and tourists this summer.

"Compared to previous years, this year is calmer in terms of the number of visitors alone, and even if I look at the statistical units sold, it's still smaller. We've got labor taxes, VAT, excise duties going up next year – in that respect, it's going to have a pretty big impact," said Kolhtethi manager Andri Arula.

Elis Vaher, Kastruli's customer service representative, said: "Despite fewer people visiting, customers are actually consuming more compared to last summer. Unlike last summer, when multiple courses were not ordered as frequently, this year it has become quite common."

Vaher said customers are increasingly selective and looking for quality and experience. Other eateries agreed.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

