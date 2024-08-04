6% drop in train passengers in July

Last month, over 572,000 passengers traveled on Elron's trains, a 6 percent decrease on July 2023.

One of the main reasons for the decline was the closure of Balti jaam rail station for one week due to construction work. This resulted in approximately 50,000 fewer passengers during that week.

A second cause was the speed restrictions in effect since January on the eastern and southern routes, as well as railway repairs between Tamsalu and Tartu for eight days and between Lagedi and Raasiku on the last day of July.

Passenger numbers on the western routes (Turba, Paldiski, Kloogaranna, Keila) increased by 8 percent compared to last July, while the eastern routes (Rakvere, Narva) saw an 8 percent decrease. The southwestern routes (Rapla, Türi, Viljandi) experienced an 11 percent decline, and the southern routes (Tartu, Valga, Koidula) saw a 25 percent drop.

The most popular routes in July were Tallinn-Turba (92,000 passengers), Tallinn-Paldiski (85,000 passengers), and Tallinn-Aegviidu (74,000 passengers).

Since the beginning of 2024, over 4.56 million passengers have traveled on Elron's trains, which is 2 percent more than the previous year.

In the first half of the year, the western routes (Turba, Paldiski, Kloogaranna, Keila) saw the highest increase in passenger numbers compared to 2023, with a growth of 10 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!