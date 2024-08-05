Estonia's annual love film festival Tartuff kicks off in Tartu

The main outdoor screen in Tartu's Town Hall Square during the annual love film festival Tartuff. August 2018.
The main outdoor screen in Tartu's Town Hall Square during the annual love film festival Tartuff. August 2018. Source: Tartuff
Starting Monday, Tartu's Town Hall Square will once again host Estonia's largest open-air movie theater as the 19th Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff begins.

From August 5-10, a total of 18 films will be screened in Tartu exploring all different kinds of love. The open-air movie theater being set up in Town Hall Square for the week will be equipped with 1,000 chairs and a 128-square-meter big screen; other screenings will also be held at the nearby movie theater Tartu Elektriteater.

Kicking off the festival on opening night will be open-air screenings of Yorgos Zois' mystery "Arcadia" (Greece) and Sander Maran's musical horror comedy "Chainsaws Were Singing" (Estonia).

The latter was recently awarded the special jury prize in the Best First Feature competition at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, and will be presented in Tartu by its filmmakers late Monday night.

This year's program will also feature films from countries including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Taiwan and India. Among other Estonian films to be shown this week will be the domestic premiere of Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's short film "Sauna Day," which first premiered at Cannes Film Festival this May.

Also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year is Jaak Kilm and René Reinumägi's "Revolution of Pigs" (Estonia, Finland), which will be screened as part of the Family Films program at Tartu Elektriteater.

Organized by the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), Tartuff is the largest open-air film festival in the Baltics; this year will mark the 19th edition of the annual love film festival.

All Tartuff screenings have free admission. Click here for a full schedule and more info.

--

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

