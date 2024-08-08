Thursday's weather conditions calm and mostly dry

A swan drinking water.
A swan drinking water. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Thursday's weather in Estonia will be mostly dry and calm but with scattered showers in places, with clear spells interspersed with cloudier ones. Similar conditions are expected over the weekend and into the new week.

While overnight Wednesday into Thursday was cloudy, though quite warm (up to 15 degrees), the new day has dawned clear on in the north and west, and also on the shores of Peipsi järv, though there are scattered showers in and around Pärnu and also in the northeast.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning temperatures are 15-18 degrees Celsius, and only very light breezes.

Daytime weather map, August 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will bring more cloud cover and temperatures of a uniform 22-23 degrees, but it will be dry, save for in Ida-Viru County where showers are forecast. The calm conditions will remain.

Moving on to the evening, conditions will be more variable, both clearer in places, notably two areas which were not clear earlier on – the southwest and the northeast coast – but with showers in a band running from Lääne-Viru County southwards to Võru County and along Peipsi järv shores.

Evening weather, Thursday, August 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The west and northwest will be cloudy but dry, and breezes will remain only light.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Looking ahead to the weekend, average daytime ambient temperatures are set to fall from 22 degrees on the Friday to 18 degrees on the Sunday, but nighttime values will fluctuate more, in the 12-15 degree range. Showers are expected most days and while Friday will be clearer, Saturday and to a certain extent Sunday are set to be drizzlier.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov

watch: jupiter

