Weekend weather in Estonia wet and overcast, with chances of thunderstorms

Wet weather on the streets of Tallinn.
Wet weather on the streets of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Saturday's weather in Estonia is forecast to bring showers, thunder in places and strong breezes, though ambient temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are forecast for the rest of the weekend and early on next week.

Friday night brought rain in places but temperatures were quite warm, up to 18 degrees Celsius in the west. This brought with it thunderstorms at times.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, August 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning has dawned fairly overcast with drizzle and southerlies in gusts up to 17 meters per second on the coasts. The ambient temperatures remain similar to those seen overnight – 18 degrees in the west and northeast, slightly cooler around Tallinn and central and southern Estonia.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Saturday, August 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime the sun is not forecast to make much of an appearance and winds are expected to pick up and swing round to the west. Speeds of 7 to 13 meters per second, in coastal gusts up to 20 meters per second, are forecast, and there is a chance of thunder across a swathe of the country, from Lääne-Viru County in the northeast down to Pärnu, and also taking in Hiiumaa. While south and east of that line will likely escape the thunder, it will still rain.

The ambient temperatures will be no lower than 18 degrees and reach up to 21 degrees, though the wind, rain and cloud will negate this to an extent.

Evening weather map, Saturday, August 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Come the evening, the winds will not have abated and there will still be a chance of thunder, spreading to the southeast this time. Scattered showers are still forecast, and temperatures will be comparable with those of the morning.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 14. Source: ERR

Conditions like this will continue overnight, though interestingly while evening temperatures over the next few days are forecast to be quite low, 12-13 degrees, the ambient daytime temperatures will continue to climb – from 18 degrees on average Sunday to 23 degrees mid-week.

The scattered showers are set to stay, however, though it will get clearer from Tuesday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

