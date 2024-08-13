Weather in Estonia drier and clearer on Tuesday

news
Sunny weather.
Sunny weather. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
news

Tuesday's weather is set to be much clearer and sunnier than that seen Monday, though there may be scattered showers daytime. In the coming days, it will remain fairly warm, but again with rain at times.

Monday night brought showers in places and stronger winds in coastal areas, as well as some thunder in western regions.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned dry and is set to remain so, though fog has formed in some areas, and the eastern half of the country is cloudier than the west.

Morning ambient temperatures are up to 17 degrees over Hiiumaa. Temperatures are cooler in the cloudier zones.

Northerly breezes continue through the day.

While there will be a few scattered showers, chiefly in the northeast, the daytime will remain dry, though the cloud cover will even out, thickening somewhat in the west and northwest, and easing in the southeast and on the shores of Peipsi järv.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Ambient temperatures will be a fairly uniform 21-23 degrees Celsius, save for on Hiiumaa, which having been one of the warmest areas in the morning will be the coolest daytime.

Weather for the evening of Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening brings much clearer weather, with the only noticeable cloud to be in some coastal areas and also in the southeast. Temperatures will remain as high as 21 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, August 14-Saturday, August 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The coming days bring similar conditions, 21-23 degrees on average daytime, though nighttime temperatures will vary much more – as low as 11 degrees overnight Wednesday to Thursday, rising to 16 degrees on average the very next night.

Scattered showers will remain with Thursday likely the driest day, while the cloud will thicken somewhat heading into the weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:22

Minister skeptical over PRC explanation on Balticconnector damage

07:42

Weather in Estonia drier and clearer on Tuesday

12.08

ERR Estonians' favorite brand

12.08

Estlink 2 outage nearly doubles July electricity prices in Estonia

12.08

Congestion tax idea floated by ministry official without minister's knowledge

12.08

Raivo Vare: Estonian economy in the conditions of the new economic cycle

12.08

Estonian MEPs left out of European Parliament AGRI committee

12.08

Ministry of Climate planning protected area expansions and clear-cutting bans

12.08

Gallery: Alpine-themed Viru Folk held in Käsmu

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

12.08

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

12.08

Estonian state real estate manager puts Liberty Manor up for sale

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

12.08

Amendment to give assistant and municipal police officers more powers

11.08

Warm, humid weather means unusually good year for chanterelles

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo