Weather in Estonia drier and clearer on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather is set to be much clearer and sunnier than that seen Monday, though there may be scattered showers daytime. In the coming days, it will remain fairly warm, but again with rain at times.

Monday night brought showers in places and stronger winds in coastal areas, as well as some thunder in western regions.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned dry and is set to remain so, though fog has formed in some areas, and the eastern half of the country is cloudier than the west.

Morning ambient temperatures are up to 17 degrees over Hiiumaa. Temperatures are cooler in the cloudier zones.

Northerly breezes continue through the day.

While there will be a few scattered showers, chiefly in the northeast, the daytime will remain dry, though the cloud cover will even out, thickening somewhat in the west and northwest, and easing in the southeast and on the shores of Peipsi järv.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Ambient temperatures will be a fairly uniform 21-23 degrees Celsius, save for on Hiiumaa, which having been one of the warmest areas in the morning will be the coolest daytime.

Weather for the evening of Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening brings much clearer weather, with the only noticeable cloud to be in some coastal areas and also in the southeast. Temperatures will remain as high as 21 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, August 14-Saturday, August 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The coming days bring similar conditions, 21-23 degrees on average daytime, though nighttime temperatures will vary much more – as low as 11 degrees overnight Wednesday to Thursday, rising to 16 degrees on average the very next night.

Scattered showers will remain with Thursday likely the driest day, while the cloud will thicken somewhat heading into the weekend.

--

