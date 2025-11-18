X!

El Greco paintings to be exhibited in Estonia for first time

News
El Greco's
El Greco's "Saint Francis." Source: Niguliste Museum
News

For the first time in Estonia, El Greco masterpieces will go on view at Tallinn's Niguliste Museum in a sweeping exhibition of treasures from Spain's gothic Toledo Cathedral.

"Dives Toletana: Treasures of Toledo Cathedral from Medieval to El Greco" invites visitors ona journey spanning over a millennium — from Visigothic times through Spain's Golden Age.

Highlights range from a 10th century Mozarabic liturgical manuscript to rare monumental tapestries and liturgical objects created under Catholic monarchs Isabella I and Ferdinand II.

The show features four El Greco masterpieces from the late 16th and early 17th centuries — "Saint Augustine," "Saint Francis," "Saint Ildefonsus" and "Saint Francis of Assisi and Brother Leo Meditating on Death" — underscoring Toledo's central role in art history.

Another standout is José de Ribera's 1646 painting "San Diego de Alcalá."

Toledo's surprising link to Tallinn

"Toledo and Tallinn are linked through the late medieval painter Michel Sittow," said exhibition co-curator Merike Kurisoo. She noted that Sittow's earliest known works are in Toledo Cathedral, while his final paintings — on the wings of the Passion Altarpiece in Tallinn — are housed at Niguliste.

"Sittow launched his artistic career in one of Spain's most important sacred spaces and later served as court painter for Isabella I and Ferdinand II," Kurisoo said. "In 2025, we mark the 500th anniversary of his death."

Co-curator Carlos Alonso Pérez-Fajardo said the exhibition shows more than just a Spanish cathedral — its treasures reflect Spain's broader cultural and historical evolution.

"These works remain living objects of devotion, proclaiming faith through the liturgy," he said. "Toledo's art embodies a thousand years of spiritual and cultural continuity."

The exhibition also includes a public program exploring Spanish culture, art and history, plus an educational program for students in higher grades.

"Dives Toletana: Treasures of Toledo Cathedral from Medieval to El Greco" opens November 22 and runs through March 29, 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.11

Photos: Electronic music legends Kraftwerk perform in Tallinn

18.11

Reform and Isamaa spend most on 2025 local election campaigns

18.11

Young Ukrainian classical music star hopes to reach the whole world from Estonia

18.11

How Estonia is helping reduce textile waste in Kenya

18.11

Estonian movie 'The Black Hole' wins top prize at French film festival

18.11

Lenny Kravitz announces summer 2026 Tallinn show

18.11

Eesti Energia inks deal with Israeli firms for €100-million cogeneration power plant

18.11

ERR in Ukraine: Up close with Ukraine's counter-drone air defense teams

18.11

Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

18.11

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

17.11

Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

18.11

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

18.11

Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

18.11

Tallinn Christmas Market opens Friday

18.11

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We cannot outsource our future

18.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

18.11

Estonian FM to US Congress: Russia to escalate 'hybrid campaign,' West needs a unified response

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo