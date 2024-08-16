Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn next weekend

On Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25, the international triathlon event Ironman Tallinn 2024 is set to take place. As a result of the event, temporary traffic restrictions and changes to public transport routes will be in effect in the Estonian capital and elsewhere in Harju County.

In Tallinn, the temporary changes will mainly affect the Haabersti district, with parking and traffic restrictions in place, as well as changes to public transport schedules.

On Saturday, August 24, from the early morning until 5.30 p.m. and on Sunday, August 25, from the early morning until 4.30 p.m., bus line No. 62 will be suspended. Bus lines No. 27, 36, and 61 will be rerouted, while a temporary bus line, No. 77, will be opened between Harkujärve and Oja tee.

From early morning on August 24 until 7.30 p.m. on August 25, bus lines No. 8, 21, 21B, 37, 41, 41B, and 42 will also be rerouted.

Due to these traffic changes and the rerouting of public transport, walking distances to bus stops may increase, with people advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The rerouted buses will operate on a flexible schedule. All stops along the rerouted paths will be serviced unless otherwise specified.

More information about timetables, temporary routes, and stops are available here.

For public traffic, Paldiski maantee will be closed between Tuuleveski tänav and the Haabersti Viaduct on Saturday, August 24, between 6 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., as well as on Sunday, August 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4.30p.m.

The section of Paldiski maantee between the Haabersti Viaduct and Astangu tänav will be closed from 4 a.m. on August 24 and from 6.30 a.m. on August 25. Other roads in Harju County as shown on the map below, will also be closed.

IronMan Tallinn 2024 temporary traffic changes. Source: City of Tallinn

Due to the Ironman running course, Paldiski maantee and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee will be closed to trafic traveling in an outbound direction, as will the intersections of Paldiski maantee and Mõisa tänavt, along with Mõisa tänav and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee until midnight on August 24.

On August 25, these intersections will remain closed until 7.30 p.m. The pedestrian and cycling path between Rocca al Mare School and Randla täanv will also be closed during the Ironman event. Roads will be reopened for traffic promptly after the end of the race and the removal of traffic control devices.

Licensed traffic controllers will manage the traffic on the cycling and running courses.

Residents, emergency vehicles, and local business transport will be allowed through based on the controllers' assessment of the situation and their signals. Pedestrians should also expect potential waiting times when crossing the routes during the race.

The organizers assure all residents in the area that they will be able to access and leave their homes as needed, though some wait times may occur.

