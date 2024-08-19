Rainy, overcast Monday morning to give way to clearer weather in afternoon

Summery sky in Estonia.
Summery sky in Estonia. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Birgit Vaarandi
Monday's weather in Estonia will be a tale of two halves, with overcast and rainy conditions – even with thunderstorms in places – in the morning to be replaced with clear skies across a large swathe of the country by evening.

This bodes well for Tuesday, August 20 – Restoration of Independence Day and a national holiday – when it is forecast to be dry and quite warm.

The cloud cover intensified overnight Sunday to Monday after a fairly clear weekend, bringing showers with it.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of August 19, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions continue Monday morning, with showers forecast for the south, where there will be a chance of thunder.

It will remain overcast nationwide in the morning, and ambient temperatures of 15-17 degrees Celsius are barely any warmer than those of the preceding night.

Daytime weather map, Monday, August 19, 2024. Source: ERR

The scattered showers will continue daytime and heavy rain expected in southern and eastern Estonia, again with possible thunderstorms accompanying the showers

It will be drier in the north and northwest, but ambient temperatures of 19-21 degrees will have the edge taken off them both by northwesterlies in gusts up to 13 meters per second on the coast, and by the rain showers.

By noon, the rain and cloud will start to clear from the west towards the east.

Evening weather, August 19, 2024. Source: ERR

As afternoon progresses into evening, it will be clear, in a band from the far southwest to Narva – though the southeast, the shores of Peipsi järv and parts of the center will see more cloud.

While the breezes remain, evening temperatures of 17-19 degrees are forecast.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, August 20 to Friday, August 23, 2024. Source: ERR

Nighttime temperatures are forecast to range from 7 to 13 degrees Celsius, up to 17 degrees on the coast, overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, restoration of independence day, will be dry thanks to the influence of a high-pressure area.

Moderate westerlies will prevail, and daytime temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius are forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday's weather will remain dry on the mainland, but rain clouds may reach the islands by evening.

On Wednesday night, rain is due spread from the islands across the country towards the east, clearing from the west by morning. However, Eastern Estonia may still see some rain during the day.

Nighttime average temperatures are forecast to rise fro 10 degrees Monday night to 14 degrees Wednesday night, then will fall back down to 10 degrees overnight Thursday to Friday.

During the day, average ambient temperatures will be in the early 20s through to Friday, reaching a peak of 23 degrees on Wednesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

