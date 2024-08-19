Baltic prime ministers discuss security at annual summer meeting

News
Evika Silina, Kristen Michal, and Ingrida Šimonyte.
Evika Silina, Kristen Michal, and Ingrida Šimonyte. Source: Stenbocki maja
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) traveled to Lithuania this weekend to discuss cooperation and regional security with his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts.

The informal discussion between the three Baltic leaders focussed on security issues, such as support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia. Cooperation across the transport and energy sectors was also raised. 

Michal emphasized the importance of close relations between the three countries: "Mutual understanding is the basis for our successful cooperation. If we work together towards common goals, we can achieve much more than we could alone."

The two-day trip involved visits to the Lithuanian cities of Klaipeda and Palanga.

The three Baltic leaders traditionally meet each summer. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte hosted Michal and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina this year as Lithuania currently holds the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers. Last summer the meeting was hosted in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:23

Gallery: Rita Ray wins President's Young Cultural Figure award

17:55

Gallery: 5MIINUST and Puuluup kick off 'Eurotour' in Rakvere with Käärijä

17:29

Former undersecretary for energy not ruling out top Elering role

16:49

Prosecutor's Office: Slava Ukraini founder has been questioned

16:35

ERR in the US: Presidential candidates turn their attention to Pennsylvania

16:22

Tsahkna: Eesti 200 willing to consider Ligi's salary tax proposal

16:09

Minister: Developing the Estonian defense industry will pay dividends

15:59

Outgoing top defense ministry official heading for private sector

15:32

Photos: Paide first Estonian city fully equipped with civil defense sirens

14:57

Kallas preparing for EU Parliament hearings in October

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.08

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday Updated

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

16.08

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

08:23

Pikk Hermann tower open to the public on Restoration of Independence Day

18.08

Estonian expert: Goals of Kursk operation still unclear to Americans

18.08

Peeter Tali: We don't have to enact EU's every last whim at all costs

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo