Baltic prime ministers discuss security at annual summer meeting

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) traveled to Lithuania this weekend to discuss cooperation and regional security with his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts.

The informal discussion between the three Baltic leaders focussed on security issues, such as support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia. Cooperation across the transport and energy sectors was also raised.

Michal emphasized the importance of close relations between the three countries: "Mutual understanding is the basis for our successful cooperation. If we work together towards common goals, we can achieve much more than we could alone."

The two-day trip involved visits to the Lithuanian cities of Klaipeda and Palanga.

The three Baltic leaders traditionally meet each summer. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte hosted Michal and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina this year as Lithuania currently holds the presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers. Last summer the meeting was hosted in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!