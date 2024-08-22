Overcast and rainy end to work week, Saturday and Sunday to be sunnier

Thursday's weather is set to be damp, overcast and not warm, though while similar conditions are forecast for Friday, the weekend itself will be warmer and drier.

Wednesday night and into the early morning of Thursday was rainy and windy, though the winds died down through the course of the night.

Morning weather map in Estonia, Thursday, August 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions are present Thursday morning: Southerlies in gusts up to 14 meters per second on the coast and drizzly conditions will take the edge of the relatively warm temperatures (18-20 degrees).

Daytime weather map, August 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The day is set to be cloudy though with some clear spells, and showers are expected in many areas. The rainfall on the mainland will be heavy in places, with a continued chance of thunderstorms in Eastern Estonia.

By the afternoon, clouds and rain will start to clear in the west.

(South)westerlies in gusts up to 15 meters per second along the coast are forecast, and the ambient temperature range of 18-22 degrees will be practically unchanged on the morning's values.

Evening weather map for August 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Western Estonia will see mainly clear skies in the evening, while showers may still be experienced in some parts of eastern Estonia at that time.

Evening temperatures will be 16-19 degrees and the westerly and southwesterly breezes are set to remain.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Thursday into Friday will see chillier temperatures – 11 degrees on average, while over the next few evenings the values will fluctuate, reaching 16 degrees on average.

Friday itself will bring similar conditions to Thursday, but on Saturday it is set to get warmer and drier, peaking on Sunday, when, the mercury will rise as high as 26 degrees, and it will also be mostly clear.

This late gasp of summer will start to dissipate on the Monday, however, as temperatures start to cool daytime and the showers return, though likely not as intensively as at the end of this week.

