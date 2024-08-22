Gallery: Jesus and Mary Chain perform in Tallinn

Long-running Scottish alternative rock act The Jesus and Mary Chain performed in Tallinn on Tuesday, over three decades since they first appeared in the Estonian capital.

The Jesus and Mary Chain disbanded in 1998, but reformed to start actively touring again a decade later.

Their eighth studio album, "Glasgow Eyes," was released in March this year, kicking off a European tour that will bring them to Estonia for the first time since the 1989 gig, and is the only date in the Baltic states.

The band is also marking the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut single, "Upside Down."

The Jesus and Mary Chain appeared at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on August 21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!