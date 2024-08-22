Gallery: Jesus and Mary Chain perform in Tallinn

News
The Jesus and The Mary Chain in Tallinn on August 22.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

Long-running Scottish alternative rock act The Jesus and Mary Chain performed in Tallinn on Tuesday, over three decades since they first appeared in the Estonian capital.

The Jesus and Mary Chain disbanded in 1998, but reformed to start actively touring again a decade later.

Their eighth studio album, "Glasgow Eyes," was released in March this year, kicking off a European tour that will bring them to Estonia for the first time since the 1989 gig, and is the only date in the Baltic states.

The band is also marking the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut single, "Upside Down."

The Jesus and Mary Chain appeared at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on August 21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

12:44

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend Updated

12:25

Culture Night urban festival returns to Tallinn next Friday

12:21

Trashcans attached to lamp posts might not disappear from Tallinn after all

11:52

City of Tallinn tests out accessibility for people with mobility impairments

11:46

MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

11:21

Gallery: Jesus and Mary Chain perform in Tallinn

10:40

Paid microdegrees popular but cannot resolve universities' funding problems

10:39

Estonian women in action in disc golf world championships in Lynchburg

10:17

Rise in Swedish, Finnish exports will not yet save Estonian wood industry

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.08

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

08:19

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

21.08

PPA officer uses firearm as 'last resort' during attack

21.08

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

21.08

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

21.08

Estonia's security experts voice concerns over Germany aid to Ukraine rumors

21.08

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo