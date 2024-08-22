First ever opera in South Estonian language to be performed in Narva

In Narva, preparations are underway for the performance of "Bread Crumb Child" ("Raasulapsuke"), the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language, "Bread Crumb Child," which is originally set in Võrumaa, will be performed as part of the 2024 Narva Opera Days.

The story centers on Heba, an orphaned girl, who falls deeply in love with a farmhand – Lemmet. However, Lemmet soon finds another girl, leaves Heba, and departs from the farm.

According to Merle Jääger, who wrote the libretto based on Herta Laipaik's 1986 story "Titekirikuleib," the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language fits in nicely with Northern Estonia and Narva.

"These kinds of things with a twist and a twinkle are very nice. And bringing a little bit of Southern Estonian to the doorstep of Narva and North Estonians is perhaps quite exciting for them too," said Jääger.

The production will be staged on the grounds of the former Kreenholm textile factory. According to Annabel Soode, who plays the main character Heba, this gives the story an extra dimension.

"There's such a strong sense of place in the material that Kreenholm gives it something else. Maybe it's cool that [the performance] isn't taking place in South Estonia," Soode said.

As has become traditional for Narva Opera Days, plenty of Narva residents are involved in the production. For example, the part of Heba's son Iko will be sung by a local schoolboy, Lukian Orlov,

Orlov told ERR that he really likes "The Bread Crumb Child," "Because I'm singing Iko's crying solo and this is my first experience," he said.

For director Karl Laumets, "The Bread Crumb Child" will also be his operatic debut.

"It's a big challenge, of course, but fortunately the process has been really pleasant and very natural. Malle Maltis' music is extremely powerful and inspiring. It has carried us through the process," said Laumets.

The eighth edition of Narva Opera Days takes place in Narva on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25.

More information is available here.

