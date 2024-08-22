First ever opera in South Estonian language to be performed in Narva

News
Rehearsals for
Rehearsals for "Bread Crumb Child" in Narva. Source: ERR
News

In Narva, preparations are underway for the performance of "Bread Crumb Child" ("Raasulapsuke"), the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language, "Bread Crumb Child," which is originally set in Võrumaa, will be performed as part of the 2024 Narva Opera Days.

The story centers on Heba, an orphaned girl, who falls deeply in love with a farmhand – Lemmet. However, Lemmet soon finds another girl, leaves Heba, and departs from the farm.

According to Merle Jääger, who wrote the libretto based on Herta Laipaik's 1986 story "Titekirikuleib," the first opera to be performed in a South Estonian language fits in nicely with Northern Estonia and Narva.

"These kinds of things with a twist and a twinkle are very nice. And bringing a little bit of Southern Estonian to the doorstep of Narva and North Estonians is perhaps quite exciting for them too," said Jääger.

The production will be staged on the grounds of the former Kreenholm textile factory. According to Annabel Soode, who plays the main character Heba,  this gives the story an extra dimension.

"There's such a strong sense of place in the material that Kreenholm gives it something else. Maybe it's cool that [the performance] isn't taking place in South Estonia," Soode said.

As has become traditional for Narva Opera Days, plenty of Narva residents are involved in the production. For example, the part of Heba's son Iko will be sung by a local schoolboy, Lukian Orlov,

Orlov told ERR that he really likes "The Bread Crumb Child," "Because I'm singing Iko's crying solo and this is my first experience," he said.

For director Karl Laumets, "The Bread Crumb Child" will also be his operatic debut.

"It's a big challenge, of course, but fortunately the process has been really pleasant and very natural. Malle Maltis' music is extremely powerful and inspiring. It has carried us through the process," said Laumets.

The eighth edition of Narva Opera Days takes place in Narva on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: Merili Nael, "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's first ever women's football conference takes place in Tallinn

18:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's 155th season opening festival begins

17:38

Simple Session brings world class skateboarders and BMX riders to Tartu

17:00

Tsahkna's company earns thousands from sale of stake in MM Hospital

16:21

ERK chairman: A person who votes for the Reform Party an omission on our part

16:17

Estonia's transport authority testing out bioasphalt on national road

16:13

Riigikogu speaker: Time between presidential nominations and voting should grow

16:01

Riigikogu vice-president irked by court's expectation for detailed legislation

15:50

More South Estonian youngsters want to study in Tartu high schools than before

15:48

Social scientist: People tend to idealize the 1990s in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:19

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

21.08

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

11:46

MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

21.08

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

21.08

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

21.08

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

12:45

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo