Asphalting works to affect Tallinn trolley traffic on Sunday

News
Trolley in Tallinn on Tehnika Street
Trolley in Tallinn on Tehnika Street Source: Mark Kitajev/TLT
News

Asphalting work will take place at the intersection of Paldiski maantee and Toompuiestee on Sunday (August 25), resulting in changes to trolley lines No. 1, 4, and 5.

The work will take place between 3 p.m. and the end of the day. You can see the changed routes here.

Trolley lines No. 1 and 5 will be shortened to a temporary stop at Lille. Between Lille and Kaubamaja, replacement bus line 81 will operate to cover trolley line 1.

The route of trolley line 4 will be altered towards Balti Jaam, passing through Sõpruse puiestee and Endla Street, with a temporary terminus at Koidu on Suur-Ameerika Street. In the direction towards Keskuse, trolley 4 will start from the temporary stop at Koidu and proceed via Endla Street to Sõpruse puiestee.

Due to these traffic changes and public transport rerouting, walking distances to stops may increase. Therefore, it's recommended to allow extra time to reach your destination.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

