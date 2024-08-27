Tuesday and coming days to remain warm in Estonia

Tuesday in Estonia is set to bring a repeat of the recent last gasp of summer with the warm temperatures, fairly clear skies and mostly dry conditions set to last to the end of the working week.

Tuesday's weather will be molded by a high-pressure zone extending all the way from Central Europe, over the Baltic Sea and the three Baltic states, though a low-pressure system move across the Barents Sea to the north may at its most distant southern edge bring moister cloud to Estonia during the day, with a chance of showers in the West and North of Estonia.

Monday night into early Tuesday morning was chillier in the East and center, down to 9 degrees, around 12 degrees in the Tallinn area but as warm as 16 degrees in the West and over the islands.

Morning weather map, August 27, 2024. Source: ERR

The southwesterlies experienced overnight continue in the morning, in gusts up to 11 meters per second on the west coast. Otherwise, it will again be mostly clear this morning with the only significant cloud to be found on the northeast coast, the shores of Peipsi järv and in Võru County. Temperatures are in the mid- to late-teens, Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Source: ERR

As Tuesday wears on this cloud will gather more, particularly on the north coast, and (south)westerlies will gust slightly more at up to 12 meters per second. Ambient temperatures daytime will be up to 24 degrees in the northeast, and no lower than 20 degrees.

Evening weather in Estonia, August 27, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain dry into the evening, and the cloud cover will be more variable, clearing across the country, particularly in the southeast, but thicker over Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties.

Evening temperatures will be 17-18 degrees, save for Saaremaa where the mercury can reach 19 Celsius.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, August 28, to Saturday, August 31. Source: ERR

Looking ahead, Wednesday is expected to be dry, with fog in many areas during the preceding night. Nighttime temperatures will range from 7 to 13 degrees, but in coastal areas reaching up to a pretty balmy 17 degrees, while daytime temperatures on Wednesday are set to be in the same range as Tuesday's, 19-24 degrees.

Thursday will also be dry, with slightly warmer air moving in, continued in Friday, when temperatures up to 27 degrees are forecast.

Saturday, the last day of August, will alas bring some showers moving in a west-to-east direction, though temperatures before the rain can be up to 25 degrees in eastern Estonia.

The nighttime average temperatures will pick up in particular between now and then – from 9 degrees on average Tuesday night, to 17 degrees on the Friday night.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!