Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

On Wednesday, August 28, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games takes place in Paris. Viewers in Estonia will be able to watch live coverage of the ceremony on ETV from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

During the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which run from August 28 to September 8, Delfi will broadcast live coverage of all the events, while ERR has the rights to provide live coverage of those involving Estonian Paralympians. ERR will also provide regular news coverage each evening summing up the day's events from Paris.

Live coverage of the opening ceremony begins on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. Estonian time on ETV 2 here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!