Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

News
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Source: Press materials
News

On Wednesday, August 28, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games takes place in Paris. Viewers in Estonia will be able to watch live coverage of the ceremony on ETV from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

During the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which run from August 28 to September 8, Delfi will broadcast live coverage of all the events, while ERR has the rights to provide live coverage of those involving Estonian Paralympians. ERR will also provide regular news coverage each evening summing up the day's events from Paris.

Live coverage of the opening ceremony begins on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. Estonian time on ETV 2 here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Estonian midfielder Henrik Ojamaa retires from international football

18:55

Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

18:33

Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

17:55

Deputy mayor: Tallinn's Old Town needs to attract locals, not just tourists

17:17

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

17:11

Email sent by University of Tartu hints at possible reinstatement of tuition

16:46

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe: La Vuelta hottest stages thankfully over

16:29

Drop in fuel prices driven by decreased demand in global market

16:15

Henn names 26-man squad for Estonia's Nations League openers

15:46

Kristjan Ilves third in Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

08:35

Leo Kunnas: Ukraine was expecting Russia to redeploy troops to Kursk

26.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival: The local-international balancing act fighting old mindsets

26.08

August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

26.08

Estonia's zero budget brings many proposals, but less savings

12:43

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo