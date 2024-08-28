New Lasnamäe district elder proposed

Former Lasnamäe district elder Julianna Jurtšenko (Center) will return to the position, according to sources known to ERR.

Jurtšenko led the Lasnamäe district council from February 2022 until earlier this year when the Center-SDE coalition was replaced by the new SDE, Reform, Isamaa and Eesti 200 coalition.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) confirmed Jurtšenko will be put forward for the position and will join the party.

"Julianna Jurtšenko joining the SDE is an important addition to our strong team. She has a wide range of experience in Tallinn's municipal system, most recently as an elder in the Lasnamäe district. She is familiar to many Lasnamäe residents and she knows what their concerns and expectations are. I believe that Julianna's experience and knowledge will support her to succeed as a district elder," she said.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jurtšenko was still a member of the Center Party, which she joined on December 18, 2008.

SDE's board will meet to discuss Jurtšenko's candidacy on Wednesday evening.

Jurtšenko has also criticized the transition to Estonian language education.

Her comments were explained in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. She called the transition "very necessary" but "difficult", adding "efforts must be made at all levels for the reform to succeed".

Jurtšenko praised some changes made over the summer by the government that offer additional support to Lasnamäe schools.

Under the terms of the coalition agreement, Lasnamäe district elder is a position belonging to SDE. The party's first choice Tatjana Lavrova withdrew after comments on the Soviet war legacy and her involvement with efforts to contact Russian leader Vladimir Putin several years ago were published in the media.

Until now, Kirill Klaus (SDE) has acted as deputy elder of the Lasnamäe.

The district is the largest in Tallinn with almost 120,000 residents. This is bigger than Tartu, Estonia's second biggest city.

