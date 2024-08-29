One of last of Estonia's Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

Ruuben Lambur at an event in 2023 marking the location of the Forest Brothers' Utsina bunker near Kruusoja Creek, between Peressaare and Oonurme.
Ruuben Lambur at an event in 2023 marking the location of the Forest Brothers' Utsina bunker near Kruusoja Creek, between Peressaare and Oonurme. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
In an effort led by the Estonian Association of Former Forest Brothers (EEML), a new memorial stone will be erected dedicated to Ruuben Lambur. Prior to his death this spring, Lambur had been one of the last of Estonia's remaining living Forest Brothers, anti-Soviet partisan resistance fighters from the 1940s and 50s.

EEML board member Heiki Magnus told ERR that Ruuben Lambur, who died this May at age 99, was one of the last surviving Forest Brothers and the last who had still had the energy to make public appearances.

"Ruuben was without a doubt very open, very respected and very patriotic [person], who wanted to continue and share his deeds and activities," Magnus said. "He didn't just live for himself and his family, but for all of Estonia. He offered his knowledge to the entire nation."

Magnus was the one who proposed the idea of erecting a memorial stone together to Lambur's family. He said that since Lambur had been widely respected, they decided to give everyone the opportunity to contribute toward the memorial stone, adding that the relevant info can be found on the Facebook page "Vabadusvõitlus Eestis."

"There you can find all the details, all of these stories are there – and you can also find the [bank] account number and everything," the EEML board member noted.

"Don't let anyone think we don't have the means; the family does, as does the EEML," he continued. "This is so that everyone can contribute to honoring this wonderful and good person, and indeed also to someone who spent 18 years of his youth fighting between life and death each day in Russia's death camps."

Magnus described the planned memorial stone as being one meter high and 50 centimeters wide. "One side will bear the inscription 'Ruuben Lambur' and his dates [of birth and death], and on the other side will be one of his poems, which he always used to use during his appearances," he said. "The stone will also have a lovely and solid base."

The memorial stone will be unveiled in November at Ruuben Lambur's final resting place in Tõrma Cemetery, near Rakvere. Invited to the ceremony will be relatives as well as those who contributed to the memorial.

To learn more about the history of Estonia's anti-Soviet partisan resistance and guerilla war, watch ETV's original series "Forest Brothers" online here (English subtitles available on episode 1).

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

