Isamaa not planning to protest SDE's choice for new Lasnamäe elder

Isamaa has said it will not veto coalition partner SDE's candidate for Lasnamäe elder, despite previous comments criticizing the transition to Estonian Language education. However, Eesti 200 is demanding a retraction.

Despite being in office for several months, Tallinn's four-party coalition – SDE, Isamaa, Eesti 200 and Reform – still needs to find an elder for its biggest district, Lasnamäe.

On Monday, SDE announced its candidate is former elder Julianna Jurtšenko, who left the Center Party to take up the role.

However, Jurtšenko has previously criticized an upcoming widespread education reform that will see Estonian become the only language of instruction in schools. This led to questions that coalition partners may block the appointment, as they did with SDE's last candidate Tatjana Lavrova.

Isamaa, a stronger backer of education reform, will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Riina Solman, head of the party's Tallinn faction, told ERR that SDE has the right to nominate its candidate.

Riina Solman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Politeness demands that we do not interfere in the personnel policy of our coalition partner. You can interfere, but then you do not fulfill what is written in the coalition agreement, for example, that Tallinn is an Estonian-speaking and Estonian-friendly city," said Solman.

The politician said she hopes Jurtšenko, who previously held the position between 2022-2024, has changed her views since joining SDE.

"When she was an elder in the Lasnamäe district, complaints came from Lasnamäe that there were no flags on display on public holidays or that there were too few. Jurtšenko said it was a budgetary issue, but the district had the money to organize trips for residents to [the orthodox] Kuremäe Convent," Solman said.

"Jurtšenko has given her oath to the Social Democrats and it seems that she has changed her views, and I hope that this will also be reflected in [her] actions," she said.

Isamaa's final position will be decided this evening.

Jašin: Jurtšenko must take back her words

Aleksei Jašin. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Eesti 200 Tallinn region board member and Tallin's deputy mayor responsible for education Aleksei Jašin told ERR the party has concerns about Jurtšenko's candidacy.

"A member of the Center party who, one and a half months ago, wanted to stop the transition to Estonian-language education, is SDE's candidate for the elder of Lasnamäe district. I deeply doubt that a person's views on such fundamental issues can change in a matter of weeks," he said.

Jašin said he had sent a letter to Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) which lays out the conditions of Eesti 200's support.

"She must say publicly both in Estonian and in Russian that the transition to Estonian-language education is possible and feasible. Eesti 200 will monitor very closely whether and what statements Jurtšenko makes today and tomorrow. This is very important for Eesti 200," Jašin said.

He said they needed to be sure that Jurtšenko would really back the reform when speaking to Lasnamäe's parents and teachers.

Jašin speculated that SDE is trying to win votes from the Russian-speaking community at any cost, and called such behavior questionable.

First graders starting school in Tallinn. September 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"It is very difficult to understand their behavior as the most important education reform of the century is at stake," he noted.

At the end of July, Jurtšenko published an op-ed in Eesti Päevahleht criticizing the transition to Estonian-language education. Yesterday, she rowed back on her statements, saying her comments where linked to one specific part of the reform.

"My last criticism comes from a time when the government had not yet made concessions for teachers to have extra time and the opportunity to learn the language," she said.

Ossinovski said that Jurtšenko has assured him that she supports the transition to Estonian-language education. "Critical views regarding one or another nuance are understandable to me. I myself have been critical regarding certain nuances at the time when this reform was adopted," he added.

Lasnamäe has a population of almost 120,000 – bigger than Estonia's second-largest city Tartu. It has a high share of Russian language speakers and strongly supports the Center Party.

Eesti 200's Kristina Kallas, minister of education, is responsible for the implementation of the language reform.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!