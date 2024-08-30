Marathons to bring traffic disruption to Tallinn next weekend

Tallinn's traffic and public transport will be temporarily disrupted on September 7-9 due to two marathons the city is hosting.

An estimated 20,000 people are expected to flood Tallinn's streets next weekend for the Swedbank Tallinn Marathon and Tallinn Autumn Run, taking place in Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn, and Haabersti.

Several roads will be closed or have restricted traffic, and there will be disruption to trams and buses which could affect any public transportation line in Tallinn over the two days.

These include Kopli, Tööstuse, Kalaranna, Ristiku, Toompuiestee, Paldiski maantee, Kolde puiestee, and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee.

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time or choose alternative routes.

On Saturday, September 7, trams on lines No. 1, 2, and 5 will be out of service from 9:15 pm to 4:15 pm, and bus line No. 73 will be disrupted from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

From the start of the day until 7:00 pm, trolleybus lines 1, 4, and 5, as well as bus lines 2, 3, 8, 21, 21B, 35, 40, 41, 41B, and 66, will be redirected. Bus line 59 will be on a detour route until 4:30 pm.

On Sunday, September 8, trams on lines 1, 2, and 5 will be halted from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, and bus line 73 will not operate from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

From the start of the day until 4:30 pm, trolleybus lines No. 1, 4, and 5, as well as bus lines No. 2, 3, 4, 8, 21, 21A, 21B, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 59, and 66, will be redirected

Traffic regulators, security personnel, and race marshals will be supervising the marathon route.

The city advises everyone to plan for extra travel time and to check online for the latest information on traffic disruption and transport schedules.

Public transport information is available here, and traffic information here.

