Marathons to bring traffic disruption to Tallinn next weekend

News
Tallinn Marathon 2023 on Sunday. September 10, 2023.
Tallinn Marathon 2023 on Sunday. September 10, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's traffic and public transport will be temporarily disrupted on September 7-9 due to two marathons the city is hosting.

An estimated 20,000 people are expected to flood Tallinn's streets next weekend for the Swedbank Tallinn Marathon and Tallinn Autumn Run, taking place in Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn, and Haabersti.

Several roads will be closed or have restricted traffic, and there will be disruption to trams and buses which could affect any public transportation line in Tallinn over the two days.

These include Kopli, Tööstuse, Kalaranna, Ristiku, Toompuiestee, Paldiski maantee, Kolde puiestee, and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee.

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time or choose alternative routes.

On Saturday, September 7, trams on lines No. 1, 2, and 5 will be out of service from 9:15 pm to 4:15 pm, and bus line No. 73 will be disrupted from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

From the start of the day until 7:00 pm, trolleybus lines 1, 4, and 5, as well as bus lines 2, 3, 8, 21, 21B, 35, 40, 41, 41B, and 66, will be redirected. Bus line 59 will be on a detour route until 4:30 pm.

On Sunday, September 8, trams on lines 1, 2, and 5 will be halted from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, and bus line 73 will not operate from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

From the start of the day until 4:30 pm, trolleybus lines No. 1, 4, and 5, as well as bus lines No. 2, 3, 4, 8, 21, 21A, 21B, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 59, and 66, will be redirected

Traffic regulators, security personnel, and race marshals will be supervising the marathon route.

The city advises everyone to plan for extra travel time and to check online for the latest information on traffic disruption and transport schedules.

 Public transport information is available here, and traffic information here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:44

Health Board looking into cause of Tallinn's excessive ambulance wait times

15:35

Estonia to stop translating laws into Russian to save money

15:26

Marathons to bring traffic disruption to Tallinn next weekend

15:10

EDF Lt Col: Ukraine's Kursk incursion yet to achieve desired outcome

15:05

Tartu celebrates ten years of Aparaaditehas with festival and Gallery Night

14:55

Minister: Money is not the only issue when it comes to buying ammunition

14:31

Minimum teacher salary negotiations to begin next week

14:20

Estonia donates four more police cars to Ukraine

14:10

Estonian women's volleyball team lose to their former coaches' team

13:41

Liina Peäske: Estonia's underrated secret weapon for food security

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:12

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller Updated

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

29.08

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

29.08

One of Estonia's last Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

29.08

Former president mulls bid for head of Estonia's Olympic committee

29.08

Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo