Tartu celebrates ten years of Aparaaditehas with festival and Gallery Night

Aparaaditehas in Tartu
Aparaaditehas in Tartu Source: Martin Kosseson
This Friday and Saturday, August 30-31, Tartu's Aparaaditehas is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a host of events including workshops, tours, live music and a street market. The festival also includes the 13th Gallery Night on Friday, when a number of galleries open their doors for the evening.

Among the highlights on Friday are the opening Latvian artist Aleksandrs Breže solo show "Succumbing to Temptation" at the Kogo Gallery and speed dating with Finnish artist Antti Eklund in his solo show "The Path Forward Needs Walking" at the restaurant Trikster Tihane.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Haki Gallery this weekend will have a final chance to see the "Urban Naïvist House Museum" exhibition by Supilinn-based Tartu 2024 cultural ambassador Kairo.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, not only will Kairo herself be at the gallery to tell stories about the exhibition and her own tattoos, but tattoo artist Sky will also be there to give visitors their own tattoos, should they wish. Those who want partake are advised to bring cash.

Kairo and tattoo artist Sky at the "Urban Naïvist House Museum" in Tartu's Haki Gallery. Source: Eesi Raa

The festival continues on Saturday, with another packed program. The Aparaaditehas Festival also coincides with the fifth birthday celebrations of the alternative-creative collective "Ajuokse." The action kicks off at midday with events including the WALLS² street art exhibition with artists all over the Baltics, Finnish artist Rakastaja Robert's exhibition "Bad to the Boner - Afterlife Afterparty" at the TYPA gallery, and much more.

From 7 p.m. to midnight there will be live music from motonormal, Valge Tüdruk, GØK2, ants1, Kalli Talonpoika and the Sunshine Band next to Ajuokse Avangaar.

More information about the Ajuokse Birthday Festival is here.

More information about the Aparaaditehas Festival including the full program is available here, here and here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

