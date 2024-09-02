Gallery: Tallinn's Kumu hosts Latin American-themed courtyad festival

On Saturday, August 31, the Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn hosted a Latin American-themed courtyard festival. The event was held in conjunction with Kumu's current exhibition: "History and Mystery: Latin American Art and Europe."

"Kumu exhibitions are always accompanied by thematic events," said Maria Lota Lumiste, curator of public programs at Kumu, who was also in charge of the outdoor festival.

"In the case of the exhibition of Latin American art, there was a feeling from the beginning that a festival-type event like this could be part of the exhibition, but it would definitely be in collaboration with the local community. Fortunately, the Latin American community here is very active and was a great help in putting together the festival program," Lumiste added.

In addition to food and music, the festival also included a variety of workshops and other activities.

