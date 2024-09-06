Egert Jõesaar eight in Paris Paralympics discus

Egert Jõesaar.
Egert Jõesaar. Source: Massimo Bertolini
Estonian discus thrower Egert Jõesaar placed eighth place in the combined classification event at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games.

Jõesaar (F44) made four successful throws on Thursday, all landing in a consistently similar range, starting with 50.09 meters, followed by efforts of 49.90, 49.87, and 49.45 meters.

His PB remains 52.25 meters, achieved four years ago in Turba, in Estonia.

Jeremy Campbell (U.S., 61.14 meters) took gold.

The paralympics' final day is Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

