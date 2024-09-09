Gallery: Niguliste Museum exhibition explores history of the unicorn

News
Unicorn in the Magical Forest at Niguliste Museum.
Open gallery
33 photos
News

A new exhibition at Tallinn's Niguliste Museum asks the age-old question "What is the unicorn, really, and what does it look like?"

"Unicorn in the Magical Forest" examines the meaning of the unicorn through history and shows the mythical beast on objects and works of art from the 16th to the 21st century.

The exhibition has been put together by the National Historical Museums in Sweden, the Swedish Royal Armoury and different Estonian museums and private collections.

The works from Estonia introduce the local presence and significance of the unicorn, while rare Early Modern Period royal artefacts from the Swedish Royal Armoury reveal the symbolic meaning and use of images of the unicorn during the period when the kings of Sweden ruled over Estonia and Livonia.

The museum says: "Does this magnificent and elusive beast truly exist or does it live in the world of imagination? Does it even matter? Even if unicorns live only in our dreams, they are extraordinary creatures loaded with symbolic power. They are real for all of those who believe in them. This is what the unicorn told Alice in the world beyond the looking-glass, "If you believe in me, then I'll believe in you"."

Unicorn in the Magical Forest is on show until April 6, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:43

Gallery: Niguliste Museum exhibition explores history of the unicorn

12:14

Pärnu exhibition 'Bird's Life' reflects on ties between humans, nature

11:45

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

11:44

Asia expert: China is very good when it comes to influence

11:07

Center MP on controversial China visit: I am not embarrassed

10:19

Statistics: Estonia's July trade deficit narrows by €59 million on year

09:54

Estonia lose to Sweden in Nations League as Kristal becomes youngest ever international

09:35

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09:20

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid decides to enter race for EOK head

08:49

How did September 1 go in Sillamäe?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:35

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:00

Kaja Kallas in sharp criticism of Michal administration's tax decisions Updated

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

08.09

Tallinn apartment association fighting Rävala business quarter plan

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

08.09

Tallinn Marathon win goes to Kenya, Estonian Tiidrek Nurme fourth

08.09

Around 100 diplomats have studied Estonian at U.S. Department of State institute

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo