Weather to remain warm, but wetter in coming days

News
The autumn has started off warm in Estonia.
The autumn has started off warm in Estonia. Source: Siim LõvI /ERR
News

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will start of similarly to that seen on Monday, with dry and mostly clear conditions accompanied by strong southeasterly breezes, but in the afternoon showers are forecast to arrive in the west.

Rain is expected in places through the week, though average temperatures will remain quite warm during the day, in the early 20s Celsius.

Monday night was mostly clear save for over the islands, and the strong southeasterlies seen during the day continued.

Morning weather map for Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Source: ERR

This morning, mainland Estonia is continuing to experience mostly clear skies, while the islands will see greater cloud cover, and it will remain dry across the country.

Ambient temperatures are warmer in the west and over the islands (18-19 degrees Celsius) than in the east and center and on the north coast (14-16 degrees).

The southeasterlies of 4-13 meters per second will gust up to 20 meters per second in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover will intensify in the west, while rain is forecast for the islands and the westernmost edge of the mainland. Southeasterlies will continue in gusts up to 20 meters per second on the northwest coast.

In a reversal of the morning's situation, it will be cooler in the west and on the islands (18-19 degrees) than on the rest of the mainland (22-25 degrees).

The winds are set to die down somewhat after lunch.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday night will bring average ambient temperatures of 13 degrees, and similar values are forecast for the coming nights.

Wednesday will be cloudier still and with showers forecast in places, with even a chance of thunderstorms in some locations.

Although the cloud cover may temporarily thin out on Thursday, the rainier weather is to persist through to the end of the work week.

There is also a chance of thunder in southeastern Estonia on Friday.

The mean ambient daytime temperatures will fluctuate between 20 and 23 degrees Wednesday to Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:18

No Estonian government consensus on new offshore wind farm support scheme

12:04

Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

11:58

Expert: Foreign ministers less important worldwide than they used to be

11:19

Reform Party MP charged over Tallinn apartment rental arrangement

10:54

Specialist doctor visit fee could rise to €20

10:45

Rescue Board: Smoke from Ukrainian forest fires spotted in Estonia

10:21

Reserve general: We prevent war spreading to Estonia by helping Ukraine

09:42

MPs react differently to criticism over recent China trip

09:09

Committee chair: Talk of hiking defense spend to 5 percent of GDP 'premature'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.09

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo