Weather to remain warm, but wetter in coming days

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will start of similarly to that seen on Monday, with dry and mostly clear conditions accompanied by strong southeasterly breezes, but in the afternoon showers are forecast to arrive in the west.

Rain is expected in places through the week, though average temperatures will remain quite warm during the day, in the early 20s Celsius.

Monday night was mostly clear save for over the islands, and the strong southeasterlies seen during the day continued.

Morning weather map for Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Source: ERR

This morning, mainland Estonia is continuing to experience mostly clear skies, while the islands will see greater cloud cover, and it will remain dry across the country.

Ambient temperatures are warmer in the west and over the islands (18-19 degrees Celsius) than in the east and center and on the north coast (14-16 degrees).

The southeasterlies of 4-13 meters per second will gust up to 20 meters per second in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover will intensify in the west, while rain is forecast for the islands and the westernmost edge of the mainland. Southeasterlies will continue in gusts up to 20 meters per second on the northwest coast.

In a reversal of the morning's situation, it will be cooler in the west and on the islands (18-19 degrees) than on the rest of the mainland (22-25 degrees).

The winds are set to die down somewhat after lunch.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday night will bring average ambient temperatures of 13 degrees, and similar values are forecast for the coming nights.

Wednesday will be cloudier still and with showers forecast in places, with even a chance of thunderstorms in some locations.

Although the cloud cover may temporarily thin out on Thursday, the rainier weather is to persist through to the end of the work week.

There is also a chance of thunder in southeastern Estonia on Friday.

The mean ambient daytime temperatures will fluctuate between 20 and 23 degrees Wednesday to Saturday.

