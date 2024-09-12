Thursday remains fairly warm in Estonia, showers in the east

While the weekend will bring patches of showers, primarily in western Estonia, the late summer weather is still not fully done for, and average air temperatures are set to even rise, and to remain in the early to mid-20s Celsius, as the new work week arrives.

Thursday itself will be drier in the west than in the east of the country, however.

Moderately warm air moved into Estonia through the course of the latter part of Wednesday, but so too did more moisture, bringing showers overnight, primarily over the islands, though by morning the rain clouds have reached Võru County and the shores of Peipsi järv in the southeast and east.

This means the rain will primarily fall in eastern Estonia daytime, while showers will be sparse and infrequent in the western half of the country.

Wednesday night was cloudy but mostly dry save for over the islands, and with ambient temperatures ranging between 11 degrees and 16 degrees.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024. Source: ERR

In the morning, the rain will have shifted to the easternmost parts of the country, and Tallinn and parts of the west and center will see clear skies. Temperatures are a fairly uniform 14-16 degrees Celsius and there are only very light southerly breezes present.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, September 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime as noted the rain will spread further will fall east of a a northwest to southeast dividing line running from Tallinn to Võru County. West of that cline it will remain dry, though the sun will peep through at times anywhere in the country through the day. The winds remain very light and from the south.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, September 13, to Monday, September 16, 2024. Source: ERR

More rain, with a chance of thunderstorms, will occur as we head into the weekend. While only isolated showers are expected in the east Friday, where the air temperature will rise to 25 degrees Celsius, in the west, where it will be rainier, the mercury will hover around 20 degrees.

Saturday brings more showers to western Estonia, with a continuing risk of thunderstorms. The eastern part of the country will be drier and with the more summer-like warm we have been spoiled with lately.

This warmer weather may well spread to the west coast of the mainland Sunday.

Mean ambient temperatures at nighttimes are forecast to be a fairly uniform 14-15 degrees, while during the day they will climb gradually from 21 degrees on average Friday, to 24 degrees on the Monday.

As we approach the autumn equinox on September 22, the nights are starting earlier, the mornings later, however: Each day is just over five minutes shorter than the previous day. While sunset Thursday is at 7.49 p.m. (all Tallinn times), on Monday it will be 7.37 p.m. Similarly dawn on Thursday was at 6.43. a.m. and on Monday, September 16, it will be at 6.52 a.m.

--

