Thursday remains fairly warm in Estonia, showers in the east

News
Light rainfall in Tallinn's Old Town Square.
Light rainfall in Tallinn's Old Town Square. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While the weekend will bring patches of showers, primarily in western Estonia, the late summer weather is still not fully done for, and average air temperatures are set to even rise, and to remain in the early to mid-20s Celsius, as the new work week arrives.

Thursday itself will be drier in the west than in the east of the country, however.

Moderately warm air moved into Estonia through the course of the latter part of Wednesday, but so too did more moisture, bringing showers overnight, primarily over the islands, though by morning the rain clouds have reached Võru County and the shores of Peipsi järv in the southeast and east.

This means the rain will primarily fall in eastern Estonia daytime, while showers will be sparse and infrequent in the western half of the country.

Wednesday night was cloudy but mostly dry save for over the islands, and with ambient temperatures ranging between 11 degrees and 16 degrees.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024. Source: ERR

In the morning, the rain will have shifted to the easternmost parts of the country, and Tallinn and parts of the west and center will see clear skies. Temperatures are a fairly uniform 14-16 degrees Celsius and there are only very light southerly breezes present.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, September 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime as noted the rain will spread further will fall east of a a northwest to southeast dividing line running from Tallinn to Võru County. West of that cline it will remain dry, though the sun will peep through at times anywhere in the country through the day. The winds remain very light and from the south.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, September 13, to Monday, September 16, 2024. Source: ERR

More rain, with a chance of thunderstorms, will occur as we head into the weekend. While only isolated showers are expected in the east Friday, where the air temperature will rise to 25 degrees Celsius, in the west, where it will be rainier, the mercury will hover around 20 degrees.

Saturday brings more showers to western Estonia, with a continuing risk of thunderstorms. The eastern part of the country will be drier and with the more summer-like warm we have been spoiled with lately.

This warmer weather may well spread to the west coast of the mainland Sunday.

Mean ambient temperatures at nighttimes are forecast to be a fairly uniform 14-15 degrees, while during the day they will climb gradually from 21 degrees on average Friday, to 24 degrees on the Monday.

As we approach the autumn equinox on September 22, the nights are starting earlier, the mornings later, however: Each day is just over five minutes shorter than the previous day. While sunset Thursday is at 7.49 p.m. (all Tallinn times), on Monday it will be 7.37 p.m. Similarly dawn on Thursday was at 6.43. a.m. and on Monday, September 16, it will be at 6.52 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

07:26

Thursday remains fairly warm in Estonia, showers in the east

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

11.09

Ossinovski to appoint Lasnamäe district elder next week

11.09

National Library director: Cost of not making financial decisions very high

11.09

Riigikogu deputy speaker Arvo Aller hires Eeva Helme as assistant

11.09

Tallinn schools targeted by fraudulent emails about public transport changes

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

11.09

Wind turbines installed at Baltics' biggest wind farm

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

11.09

MP: Estonia needs to find money for ammunition one way or another

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

11.09

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

11.09

Imagine Dragons announce June 2025 Tallinn show

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

11.09

Estonian air force: Russian drone crash in Latvia no cause for NATO jets response

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo